Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $232,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.90 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

