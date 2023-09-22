Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 122,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 255,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 56,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

