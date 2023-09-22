Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $232.08 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average of $238.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

