Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $19.43 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.05.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $312.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.68 and a 200 day moving average of $297.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.