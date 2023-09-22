Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 406,316.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 56,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

