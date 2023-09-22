Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.39% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $173.51 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $397.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

