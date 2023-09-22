Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,341 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

