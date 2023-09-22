Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 2,002 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

