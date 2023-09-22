Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 280 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

