Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 4,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.1% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 421,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

