Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 53,739 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,739 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Nuvectis Pharma were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $13.68 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,943.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,084,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 67,051 shares of company stock worth $1,018,053. 38.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

