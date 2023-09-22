Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 726 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

