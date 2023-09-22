Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $128.49 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

