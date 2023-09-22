Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Stryker by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.6 %

SYK opened at $284.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.