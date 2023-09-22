Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $414.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

