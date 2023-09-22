Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Up 1.5%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 211.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.55). 235,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 323,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.51).

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.70. The company has a market cap of £977.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

Get Baltic Classifieds Group alerts:

Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.