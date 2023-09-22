Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.17. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 445,676 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $969.84 million for the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

