Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.56. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 4,975 shares changing hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.