Bank of America Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $230.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RMD. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Get ResMed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RMD

ResMed Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $136.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed has a twelve month low of $136.22 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.