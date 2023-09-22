Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Shares Up 13.4%

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) rose 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 3,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

