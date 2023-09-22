Barclays Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $82.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.