Barclays Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $18.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.54.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.