Barclays Trims Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price to $25.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN opened at $13.28 on Friday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Driven Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

