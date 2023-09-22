Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Barrett Business Services Stock Down 2.8 %
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.
Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services
In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
