BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 13.0% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

