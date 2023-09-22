BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $270,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.2% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

