Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE BDX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $264.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.90 and a 200-day moving average of $258.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

