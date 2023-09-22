Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 183 ($2.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 183 ($2.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £179.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,725.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.97. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.69 ($1.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Begbies Traynor Group

In related news, insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.64), for a total value of £330,000 ($408,769.97). Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.