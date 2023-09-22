Bender Robert & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,653 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

