Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($10.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 780 ($9.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.17) to GBX 760 ($9.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 824 ($10.21).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 568.50 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 548.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 572.28. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.61). The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 290.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,553.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Beazley news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery bought 9,505 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £50,376.50 ($62,401.21). 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

