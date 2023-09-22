Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $12.93

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 1,020,554 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on BILI. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

