Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Billerud AB has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

