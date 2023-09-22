Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Billerud AB has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $15.91.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Billerud AB (publ)
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.