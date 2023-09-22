bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.
