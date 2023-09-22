BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $59.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

