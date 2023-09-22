BNP Paribas Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Underperform

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

