Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $199.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

