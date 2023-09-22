Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,137.29.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,036.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,067.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,777.54. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.