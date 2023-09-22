Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald Sells 15,867 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BSX opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $229,787,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

