Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of BSX opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,050,000 after buying an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after buying an additional 718,985 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

