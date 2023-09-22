BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 0.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 178,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.