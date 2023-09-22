BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 4449206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRSD

BrandShield Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

About BrandShield Systems

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.22.

(Get Free Report)

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.