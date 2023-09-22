BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 4449206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research note on Wednesday.
BrandShield Systems Stock Down 2.3 %
About BrandShield Systems
BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.
