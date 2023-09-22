BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 106,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 552,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get BRC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRCC

BRC Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.63 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRC by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BRC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 472,117 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 28.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 164,533 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.