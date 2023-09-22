Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 45,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Breaking Data Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.
Breaking Data Company Profile
Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

