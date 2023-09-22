Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $8,286,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock remained flat at $59.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 948,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.