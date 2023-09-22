Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 61,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16,562% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broad Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRAC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $692,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $983,000.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

See Also

