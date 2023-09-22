Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $5.10

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $763.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,534 shares of company stock worth $50,247. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

