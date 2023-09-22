Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $18.73

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

IOVA stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 112,432 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 130,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

