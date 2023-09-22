Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Price Target at $11.79

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.79.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
SAND opened at $4.98 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.97.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
