Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Target Price at $11.43

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,455. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

