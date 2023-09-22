Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 4,038.57

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.57 ($50.03).
A number of brokerages recently commented on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($54.50) to GBX 4,600 ($56.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.55) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($48.56) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($52.64) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,574 ($44.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,478.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,288.24. The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,599.28, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,709 ($45.94).
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
