Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 4,038.57

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.57 ($50.03).

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($54.50) to GBX 4,600 ($56.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.55) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($48.56) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($52.64) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Whitbread

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Performance

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,471 ($43.00) per share, for a total transaction of £31,239 ($38,695.65). 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,574 ($44.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,478.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,288.24. The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,599.28, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,709 ($45.94).

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.